Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

PCB’s BoG meeting today

Sports

February 7, 2019

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The 52nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG) will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will chair the meeting, while Shah Dost and Akbar Durrani will attend their first PCB BoG meetings. Shah has replaced Murad Ismail as a member following the recent Quetta Region elections, while Akbar Durrani has replaced Jamil Ahmed as Secretary IPC as well as an Ex-Officio Member. This will also be the first meeting of PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, who assumed charge on Wednesday. Among other matters, the BoG will receive a report from the Task Force on domestic cricket structure and an update on the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

