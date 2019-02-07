NZ women overpower India despite Mandhana’s fifty

WELLINGTON: Mithali Raj was dropped from India’s starting XI for a second straight T20I, in the series opener against New Zealand in Wellington, their first match in the format since her controversial omission from the XI for the semi-final of the World T20 in the Caribbean late last year.

Then, like in that semi-final against England, Smriti Mandhana helped India get off to a promising start, this time in collaboration with Jemimah Rodrigues, after which they suffered a collapse.

In Wellington, on Wednesday, Mandhana smashed the fastest T20I fifty for India women, surpassing her own record, before the side lost nine wickets for 34 in a chase of 160. The New Zealand fightback, sparked by a momentum-shifting catch by substitute fielder Hannah Rowe, was led by fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, wristspinner Amelia Kerr, and offspinner Leigh Kasperek. She put on 98 runs with No. 3 Rodrigues, and with the team needing 70 at the halfway mark with nine wickets in hand, there was little to suggest the chase was in jeopardy. But then came the one-handed catch from Rowe at deep extra cover, off Kerr’s bowling.

Devine had earlier provided the boost for New Zealand’s score of 159 for 4 with a blistering 48-ball 62, her ninth T20I fifty.

Making deft use of her feet and the crease, Devine blunted India’s attack as no bowler aside from Deepti conceded less than 7.50 runs per over. Devine found able assistance from Amy Satterthwaite, the pair adding 69 for the third wicket for the home side.

Scores: New Zealand women 159 for 4 (Devine 62, Satterthwaite 33, Martin 27, Deepti 1-19) beat India women 136 (Mandhana 58, Rodrigues 39, Tahuhu 3-20, Kasperek 2-25) by 23 runs.