Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Karachi struggling in QAT G-II final

Sports

February 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194 for 7 on the opening day of QAT Grade-II final against Faisalabad at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Tuesday. Pacers Ehsan Adil (4-51) and Waqas Maqsood (3-61) ran through the Karachi Blues top order as the region reached 194 for 7 at close of opening day’s play. Saud Shakeel (83) was the only notable run getter for Karachi Blues. He smashed 13 fours during his 120-ball innings. On the opening day only 45.2 overs play was possible. Scores: Karachi Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.

