Pakistan taekwondo team returns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan scooped up two gold one silver and two bronze medals including the one won by eight-year-old Swat-based Aysha Ayaz in the 7th Fujuriah Open International Taekwondo Championship.

The G-1 event saw M Danish (-78kg) and Sinan Ashfaq (plus 65kg) winning gold with Taimoor Saeed (plus 78kg) succeeded in earning silver. Pakistan’s youngest ever athlete to have competed in the international meet, Aysha Ayaz made the country proud by winning the bronze in 27kg category. Arifullah (-65kg) also won bronze. The national taekwondo team has returned home after creditable performance. Patron Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Gen Javed Iqbal (retd) has appreciated the performance of Pakistani young athletes. “I am hopeful that government would come forward and honour these performers for the sake of boosting their morale for future international events,” he said.