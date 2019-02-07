Pak-WI Women ODIs begin today

LAHORE: Three-match ODI series between Pakistan women and West Indies women begins at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

West Indies are currently placed fifth and Pakistan sixth in the points table of the event which is part of ICC Women ODI Championship. Earlier Pakistan and Windies were engaged in thrilling T20I series in Karachi.

The two teams will be aiming to win the series and collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points. According to information available here the two teams shaped their preparations and plans for the first match through extended practice sessions on Wednesday, with the series trophy being later unveiled at the match venue. West Indies enjoy a 17-5 on a head to head in the ODI format. The two teams last met in a four-match series in the West Indies (October 2015), which Pakistan lost 1-3 after winning the first match of the series in St. Lucia.

The West Indies will be captained by their regular skipper Stafanie Taylor who takes over the reins from Merissa Aguilleira, who led the side in the T20I series in Karachi.During the series, Pakistan’s star all-rounder Sana Mir will aim to consolidate her stay at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings.

She has 663 points and leads Australia’s Megan Schutt by three points. Taylor is ranked ninth in the batting table, while she occupies 10th and second spots in the bowlers’ and all-rounders’ tables, respectively.

Schedule:

Feb 7: 1st ODI at Dubai Stadium.

Feb 9: 2nd ODI at ICC Academy Dubai.

Feb 11: 3rd ODI at ICC Academy Dubai.