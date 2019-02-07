close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
REUTERS
February 7, 2019

Russia to exit INFnuclear pact in 6 months

World

MOSCOW: Russia will exit the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in six months as part of a symmetrical response to the United States’ pullout, the Interfax news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that Russia had suspended the Cold War-era pact after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Moscow ends what it says are violations of the 1987 pact. Moscow denies it is violating the pact.

