close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 7, 2019

Fire at robotic warehouse hits UK online supermarket

World

AFP
February 7, 2019

LONDON: Shares in UK online supermarket group Ocado slumped Wednesday after a fire ripped through a company warehouse operated by robots. Ocado said it faced "a reduction in sales growth" after a fire that started Tuesday damaged the facility in Andover, southern England, affecting about one-tenth of its warehousing operations. Shares in Ocado, which has no physical stores, dived 7.7 percent to 954.80 pence in late morning deals. That made it the biggest faller on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was down 0.1 percent overall. "Unfortunately the fire which started yesterday... was not contained as we believed, and last night expanded," Ocado said in a statement. No staff or members of the public were injured as a result of the blaze which was now under control, it added. The Andover facility is designed to handle up to 1,100 robots, or moving containers collecting orders for its solely online customers, according to the company. The robots operate on a grid housing 250,000 locations.—

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World