Indian woman held for shooting Gandhi effigy

NEW DELHI: A right-wing Indian woman who shot an effigy of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi with an air pistol to mark his assassination some seven decades ago has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Pooja Shakun Pandey was filmed shooting the effigy at an event by a far-right Hindu group on Friday -- the 71st anniversary of Gandhi's death. The video sparked anger after going viral online. Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu fanatic angered by what he saw as Gandhi's pandering to Muslims and by the partition of India after independence. Some present chanted Godse's name and people took turns firing at the effigy, which had a balloon inside that burst with red liquid resembling blood. It was then set on fire.