Thu Feb 07, 2019
AFP
February 7, 2019

Democrat 2020 hopeful claimed to be American Indian on Texas bar card

World

WASHINGTON: White House candidate Elizabeth Warren listed her race as American Indian on her Texas bar registration card over 30 years ago, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The revelation is likely to keep alive a controversy over Warren’s claim to Native American ancestry that has dogged the Massachusetts senator’s presidential bid.The Post said the April 1986 card admitting Warren to the Texas bar is the first written document discovered on which she explicitly listed her race as American Indian.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked Warren over the claim, calling her “Pocahontas” and alleging that she used her assertion of minority status to receive academic and professional benefits.

Warren, 69, took a DNA test last year and released the results. They showed that she had a Native American ancestor in her family six to 10 generations ago.The Post said Warren had expressed regret for identifying herself as Native American for decades and she apologized last week to the chief of the Cherokee Nation.

“I can’t go back,” Warren told the newspaper. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”In a statement, the Cherokee Nation said Warren had “reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe.”

