Health minister visits Orakzai

Assures people of quality service

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Wednesday visited health services in Orakzai tribal district and vowed to provide quality health services to the people at their doorsteps.

Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil and his advisor Dr Jawad Wasif accompanied the minister. They visited three hospitals in Ghaljo, Mishti Mela and Kalaya, a District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and two type-D hospitals. The minister said that the armed forces had reconstructed excellent facilities in Orakzai tribal district and they would ensure quality services to the local community so that they don’t need visiting Kohat or Peshawar for the health services. Dr Hisham said the DHQ is well-equipped while the other two need equipment. The health minister also met local tribal elders and listened to their complaints and suggestions for improving health services in their respective areas. Dr Hisham assured them that the provincial government would provide all the required services including all human resources, equipment and medicines to the hospitals in Orakzai. “In Sha Allah before March 1, 2019, all Category-D and up hospitals would be taken care of in terms of human resource, especially doctors and equipment,” the minister assured a local tribal jirga that called on him during his visit.