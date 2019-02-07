tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Mother of Professor Dr Nisar Anwar of Khyber Medical College (KMC) passed away on Wednesday. Funeral prayer for the deceased will be held today (Thursday) at 2:00 pm at Shalman Park, Phase 2, Hayatabad. The funeral procession would be taken out from House No 91 Street 6 Sector G-4 Phase 2 Hayatabad in Peshawar. Prof Nisar Anwar is head of Nephrology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital and KMC Peshawar.
