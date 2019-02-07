close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 7, 2019

Obituary

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Mother of Professor Dr Nisar Anwar of Khyber Medical College (KMC) passed away on Wednesday. Funeral prayer for the deceased will be held today (Thursday) at 2:00 pm at Shalman Park, Phase 2, Hayatabad. The funeral procession would be taken out from House No 91 Street 6 Sector G-4 Phase 2 Hayatabad in Peshawar. Prof Nisar Anwar is head of Nephrology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital and KMC Peshawar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar