Three held for kite-flying

SIALKOT: Police on Wednesday arrested three people on the charge of kite flying. The police raided the Railway Crossing area and arrested Shahbaz and Altaf while Civil Lines police arrested kite seller Mirza Imran from Iqbal Town area. The police also recovered 50 kites and seven roles of string from him. The police have registered separate cases.
