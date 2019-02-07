close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 7, 2019

11 suspects arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police arrested 11 suspects during a search and strike operation in and around Sarafa Bazaar, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the entire trade centre was sealed by the police before the action that continued for 30 minutes. The official said the DSP of the area, Atiq Shah, led the operation that was carried out to nab the suspicious elements from the Sarafa Bazaar and nearby trade centres.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar