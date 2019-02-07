11 suspects arrested

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police arrested 11 suspects during a search and strike operation in and around Sarafa Bazaar, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the entire trade centre was sealed by the police before the action that continued for 30 minutes. The official said the DSP of the area, Atiq Shah, led the operation that was carried out to nab the suspicious elements from the Sarafa Bazaar and nearby trade centres.