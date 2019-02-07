Two officials reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered transfer and posting of two PMS BS-18 officers and one PMS 17 officer with immediate effect.
An official communiqué said the Services of Naseem Khan (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department, Ghazi Nawaz (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary E&SE Department, and Fozia Naz (PMS BS-17) have been placed at the disposal of IMU E&SE Department.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered transfer and posting of two PMS BS-18 officers and one PMS 17 officer with immediate effect.
An official communiqué said the Services of Naseem Khan (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department, Ghazi Nawaz (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary E&SE Department, and Fozia Naz (PMS BS-17) have been placed at the disposal of IMU E&SE Department.