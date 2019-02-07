close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 7, 2019

Two officials reshuffled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered transfer and posting of two PMS BS-18 officers and one PMS 17 officer with immediate effect.

An official communiqué said the Services of Naseem Khan (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department, Ghazi Nawaz (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary E&SE Department, and Fozia Naz (PMS BS-17) have been placed at the disposal of IMU E&SE Department.

