Rehab centre goes functional as 3 doctors posted

PESHAWAR: The Drug Addicts Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre at Faqirabad was made functional Wednesday with the posting of three specialist doctors there.

Dr Zohabi Gul from District Headquarters Hospital Hangu, Dr Asam Shoaib of DHQ Hospital Malakand and Dr Amin from DHQ Hospital Kohat were posted at the centre to make the facility operational. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up the first Ice Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Faqirabad to rehabilitate the addicts. The centre provides free food and accommodation to addicts. It trains them to make them productive citizens of the society. District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan said that posting of the doctors would ensure the provision of better facilities to the addicts.