100 held for fake, unauthorised number plates

LAHOREPunjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 195 cases against road users on charges of violating traffic rules.

The PHP also arrested 100 persons on using fake registration or unauthorised green number plates on their vehicles. The police arrested five persons under the Loudspeaker Act. Eight persons were arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

PHP arrested 25 accused gamblers and seized Rs 64,912 in cash. Two persons were held for sheltering a proclaim offender.PHP arrested 51 people on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 824 road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Six people died and 927 sustained injuries in the road accidents. As many as 531 victims who were badly injured were removed to hospitals while 280 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.