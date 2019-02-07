Court seeks WB report on underground water

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report of the World Bank (WB) on preservation of underground water in the country.

The court was hearing a petition seeking directions to form a water commission to secure underground water in Pakistan and take steps to supply clean water to the citizens. The bench also issued orders for submission of the record of the Supreme Court (SC) decisions on water-related issues, terming the matter vital for the survival of the country and its coming generations.

“The court instead of constituting a water commission will review the implementation of the apex court’s orders,” the bench remarked. The court was informed that according to the WB report, Pakistan loses water of around an estimated value of $12 billion every year.

This WB report is in the better interests of the country and it should be brought to the court’s record, the bench ordered. The petitioner pleaded that the government had devised no policy pertaining to utilisation of underground water. Neither service stations have been regularised nor has the price of water they use been determined. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 8.