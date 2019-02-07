PPP terms Aleem Khan’s arrest eyewash

LAHORE: Aurangzeb Burki, member of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Executive Committee has termed the arrest of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan as a mere eyewash and stated people could be fooled through this. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Burki said Abdul Aleem Khan would enjoy 'five-star hospitality' under NAB’s custody and now the opposition would be harassed further. Moreover, the PPP Punjab leadership in a joint statement also condemned off loading of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani a day ago while he was boarding a plane to Korea.