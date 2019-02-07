Two bodies formed on PSL security

LAHORE: Following the instructions of the Punjab government, Commissioner Lahore division has constituted two teams for rescue, emergency arrangements and civic facilities for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 matches to be played in Gaddafi Stadium.

Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha was appointed as convener of the committees and Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashar Javed was appointed as co-convener. Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, Dr Mujtaba Piracha said tentative hospitals with all facilities would be established both at Gaddafi Stadium and the place where teams will stay.

He said a central control room at Gaddafi Stadium and additional CCTV cameras would be installed with Safe City cameras. He said parking lots at different three to five places would be equipped with shuttle service from parking to stadium for the cricket spectators. He said emergency and rescue plan would be submitted by 1122 within two days and five main hospitals of Lahore would be kept on high alert during match days. He said PSL matches would be played in Gaddafi Stadium on March 9, 10 and 12.