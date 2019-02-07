KP Assembly asks federal govt to review Haj policy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly through a unanimous resolution on Wednesday asked the federal government to review its Haj policy and reduce the expenditures this year.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA from Upper Dir, Sahibzada Sanaullah’s resolution put the treasury benches in trouble for a while as Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan apparently did not want to challenge the Hajj policy of their own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the centre. However, after a debate when the resolution was placed before the House, nobody opposed it and its passage was assured.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in his remarks said that Hajj is mandatory for the rich and well-off faithful and, therefore, the government money should not be spent on those who could afford the expenses of Hajj and other religious obligations.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan said the federal government had probably increased the expenses of Hajj in the wake of current financial constraints and it might reduce the cost at an appropriate time in future.

However, when the mover, Sahibzada Sanaullah, and other opposition members insisted that the resolution should be put before the House for approval, it was passed unanimously. Through another resolution, the Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Inayatullah, who is a former provincial minister, demanded establishment of a separate electricity supply company for Malakand division. “Being the largest division of the province, Malakand’s seven mountainous districts have huge potential for hydel-power generation and needs proper distribution of electricity to consumers,” he argued.

He said that there were a number of power distribution companies in Punjab while the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) was covering the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The resolution was approved unanimously.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also echoed with the Khaisor and Loralai incidents when PPP MPA from Dera Ismail Khan, Ahmad Kundi, through a call attention notice asked the provincial government to explain its stance on Khaisor incident in North Waziristan as it was now part of the province.

He also condemned the killing of a young professor Arman Luni in Loralai, Balochistan. Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary party leader Sardar Hussain Babak said the meaningful silence of federal government over the Khaisor and Loralai incidents had exposed the rulers.

“The government, instead of providing justice to the victims, is manhandling the mourners and protesters,” he alleged. He also criticised the media for not covering the protests of Pashtun youth over the killing of Arman Luni.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Inayatullah said a judicial commission or parliamentary committee should be formed to probe the incidents of Khaisor and Loralai. Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan said that there should be proper and detailed discussion in the House about these issues and then the provincial government would explain its stance on the incidents.