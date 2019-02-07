Students urged to do proper planning before initiating any work

This is so unfortunate that we as a nation initiate our work without any proper preparation and the planning phase comes during the work. We have to change this mindset and must learn from the rest of the world, which carried out in-depth planning before initiating any project.

These views were expressed by the dean of the Faculty of Science, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Tasneem Adam Ali, at a gold medal distribution ceremony held at the Council Hall on Wednesday.

She called for adopting the habit of carry out planning well before executing the task like the rest of the world, which mostly carried out planning for the next 50 years. She said that this was the time of competition and only those who had the ability to perform well by using modern technologies would succeed in their respective fields.

She added that people always had a lot of expectations from the position holder students and that was why they had to try their best to perform. Professor Ali observed that this was a very proud moment for the parents and family members as well as for the faculty. She advised the recipients of the gold medals to use their abilities to perform extraordinarily and complete their given task in a manner which indicated they had completed their studies from Karachi University.

Congratulating the recipients of the gold medals, she said that they all were the ambassadors and astonishing students of the University of Karachi. The recipients are Jaweria Khatoon from the department of chemistry, Yumna Idrees of the mathematics department, Zahid Hassan Khati from chemical engineering, Shafia Sagheer and Fouzia Muslim of the chemistry department, Saira Sana Khan from the department of genetics and Fatima Hasan from the zoology department.