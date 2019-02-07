close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Robber shot dead by UC chairman

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Chairman Union Council Rahim Shah killed one of the two suspected robbers who were trying to rob him in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Bhains Colony in the limits of the Shah Latif police station. According to the police, the suspects riding on a motorcycle tried to rob Shah and, upon his showing resistance, they tried to escape. The chairman shot and injured one of the fleeing suspects.

The injured suspect was being transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre when he breathed his last. The body was shifted to the Edhi morgue for identification.

