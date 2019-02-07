IGP told to set up cells in all districts to identify criminals in 54,400 cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took exception to over 54,400 pending criminal cases in the province during the last 10 years in which the police failed to arrest the culprits.

The SHC directed the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) to set up an investigation cell in every district of the province and form similar cells on the divisional and provincial levels in order to deal with the serious issue of the police failure to arrest culprits involved in over 54,400 cases in the province and the legal disposal of such cases.

The court directives came on a criminal miscellaneous application filed against the rejection of a reinvestigation plea by a district and sessions court. A counsel for the applicant had submitted that his client had lodged an FIR after he received injuries by unidentified persons and the police kept the report in dormant by declaring it A class for want of arrest of the culprits. The SHC was informed that when the culprits were identified later on, the sessions court was approached for the reinvestigation of the case but it dismissed the application on the grounds that the order passed by the magistrate was not amenable to the sessions court.

An SHC’s single bench, comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, had observed that any report under A class was not the final or legal disposal of a crime FIR as observed by the Supreme Court (SC).

During an earlier hearing, the court had directed the IGP to submit a complete break-up of A class cases of the last 10 years. The SHC had also directed a relevant officer to call reports from all the courts with regard to A class reports submitted before the magistrates.

Following court directives, the AIG legal submitted a report before the court which stated that 54,400 cases were pending in the entire province during the last 10 years in which culprits could not be arrested and the cases were marked A class due to the non-arrest of culprits.

The report mentioned that as many as 38,587 cases were pending in Karachi region due to non-arrest of the culprits, whereas, 7,301 A class cases were pending in Hyderabad, 933 in Mirpurkhas, 1,900 in Benazirabad, 2,726 in Sukkur and 2,973 in Larkana region of the province.

Contrary to the police report, the prosecution department submitted its report which showed that 88,211 cases of A class were pending in the province. The prosecutor general’s report mentioned that 7,527 cases of A class were pending in Malir, 24,204 in District East, 19,118 in District West, 5,495 in District South, 17,850 in District Central and 3,701 in Hyderabad district.

The SHC observed that there were discrepancies between the reports of the investigation police and the prosecution department and no proper record was being maintained by these departments. According to the high court, it seemed that the police believed that it would completely discharge its duties by throwing some papers as A class summaries and the magisterial courts equally took the same as disposal of the case. The SHC directed the police and prosecution departments to act as per the law and procedure for performing trial of accused of every crime and at least identify the accused even if they were not arrested.

An AIG Establishment representative submitted that Karachi region had only 579 police officers who were working in the investigation department from ranks of ASI to inspector. He submitted that recruitment of 200 investigation officers were completed and such officers would join Karachi region and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The court was also informed that vacancies for ASIs were advertised through the Sindh Public Service Commission and they would be only inducted in the CTD.

The SHC observed that it had come on record that more than 60,000 cases under A class were pending, which were begging for the completion of investigation; however crime incidents were also taking place regularly, due to which it was not humanly possible to expect the completion of the investigations of the pending cases in addition to dealing with the day-to-day increase in crime. The high court observed that such a situation showed the complete failure on the part of he province to recruit sufficient staff to deal with such cases.

The bench said such number of officers was not sufficient if the same was seen in relation to a large number of A class summaries coupled with new crime cases. The SHC directed the DIG establishment to submit relevant details expressing hope that the authorities concerned would ensure recruitment of law enforcing officials while keeping in view the population as well as expansion of towns and cities.

An additional prosecutor general submitted that despite directions of the court, the IGP had not nominated any person; hence, he was unable to submit bifurcate report with regard to cases concerning heinous crimes. The AIG legal submitted that SSP Abdullah had been appointed as the focal person who would provide assistance to the prosecutor general office.

The SHC observed that prima facie the reports of district judges were not complete and it seemed that judicial magistrates were not complying with the judgment of the apex court.

The high court directed the district courts to ensure compliance of the SC’s Nasarullah case judgment and fix all A class cases fortnightly in the cause list and call those cases in the court with notice to the victim and investigation officers as well as maintain the record which shall be listed on the website maintained by district judges as well as member inspection team in the SHC.

The SHC directed MIT-II to submit compiled report with regard to A class cases in entire Sindh with an updated status. The high court directed the IGP to set up investigation cells in every district and division of the province which would separately deal with the legal disposal of A class reports.

The SHC was informed that under police rules, the investigation officer was required to issue notice to the complainant with regard to the filing of A class report and also obtain acknowledgment from the complainant. The SHC directed the chairman National Database and Registration Authority to cooperate with the police if the latter needed any information.

The court also directed the AIG Legal to submit reports of the CTD, SIU and AVCC departments of the police with regard to status of A class reports by February 26. During the last hearing, the SHC had observed that no investigation could be said to have been completed unless the culprit was identified; therefore, a report under A class would never be the admission of completion of investigation. The court had asked how there could be a possibility of peace in society which allowed free existence of evil in such large numbers.