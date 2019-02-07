Do no harm

This is to draw the attention of the healthcare authorities to the negligence of government hospitals. A few days ago, a patient was taken to a government hospital in Korangi No 5 in emergency. The patient was complaining of a severe pain in shoulders and chest. The on-duty doctor did not pay much attention and prescribed a painkiller which provided some temporary relief. After a little while, the patient again complained about chest pain and was rushed to the nearest private hospital where an ECG test was carried out immediately. The doctor referred the patient to the NICVD as the ECG report was not satisfactory.

At the institute, the doctors found out that the patient had a heart attack and that his three valves were blocked. The required treatment was started without further delay. The relevant authorities should look into this irresponsible attitude of the doctor who could have guided the patient to consult any heart specialist. This irresponsible attitude could have resulted in the loss of a precious life.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi