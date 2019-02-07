close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

Plight of engineers

February 7, 2019

Every year, thousands of engineers graduate from universities but the number of available jobs is gradually reducing. As a result, many graduates remain jobless for a number of years. To top it all, different government departments do not even advertise for a job opening and prefer to hire someone sent on a reference. The number of jobless engineers is much higher than graduates of any other field. Although engineers are also professional degree holders – just like doctors – the government does not arrange any practical training programme for them. After graduating from their respective universities, engineers are left helpless. They run from pillar to post in search of a decent job, but to no avail. Finally, they either end up becoming the victims of exploitative private companies or start teaching at private schools for a meagre salary.

The prime minister should take notice of this serious issue and order the concerned departments to arrange, in cooperation with private companies, training programmes for fresh engineering graduates.

Engr Shakaib Hassan

Peshawar

