This refers to the letter ‘Sin tax’ (February 6) by M T Ali. It seems that cigarette and beverage manufacturers have a strong influence in our country. Why can’t the government impose those taxes that are in a larger interest of the public?
What sort of Naya Pakistan is this where the government is unable to even expand the tax base?
Erum A Baig
Karachi
