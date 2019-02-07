close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

Tax laws

Newspost

February 7, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Sin tax’ (February 6) by M T Ali. It seems that cigarette and beverage manufacturers have a strong influence in our country. Why can’t the government impose those taxes that are in a larger interest of the public?

What sort of Naya Pakistan is this where the government is unable to even expand the tax base?

Erum A Baig

Karachi

