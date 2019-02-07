Surgical death

Millions of Pakistanis are dying each year because of the lack of access to emergency surgery needed by them on an urgent basis. According to a study in 2011, there was a backlog of 17 million surgeries per year, leaving people with cardiac disease, injuries, Caesarian sections, cancer and diabetes vulnerable to a worsening of the condition and possible death. The number that die due to a lack of surgical or anaesthetic care is larger than the number of people who die due to diseases such as stomach ailments, childhood infections, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. These facts were discussed at a recent conference organised in Karachi. The need for timely access to affordable surgical care was emphasised, and it was noted that if surgery was available when C-sections were required, for orthopaedic injuries or to treat cataracts, cleft palates and other conditions, lives could be saved in many cases or the quality of life improved in others.

Pakistan has only one doctor for every 1,700 people according to latest available figures, and only 0.36 surgeons per 100,000 people. A lack of clarity on the number of surgeons available adds to the problem. It is also true that surgery is especially difficult to access for those who live in rural areas or those from lower income groups. In some cases, people have to wait years for surgery, leading to a worsening of conditions or permanent disability. Experts say ‘two-hour access’ to surgical assistants could play a vital role in saving those facing life-threatening conditions. At the first stage, the wider availability of free procedures including emergency abdominal exploration, Caesarian sections and treatment of bone fractures could serve a highly useful purpose.

We have all heard cases of families struggling desperately to gather enough money to afford surgery before they are able to go ahead with the procedure. Especially outside the major cities, public-sector hospitals lack in their ability to offer these services. The situation is essentially a catastrophic one. Low-cost surgical health needs to be made available to people across the country. It is especially difficult for those living in more remote areas to acquire the assistance they need. But even in big cities, long waiting lists at government hospitals and the difficulty in acquiring funds prevent people from obtaining the surgery they need. The issue is a manifestation of a wider problem in the health sector. Pakistan spends less than two percent of its GDP on healthcare, one of the lowest allocations anywhere in the world. This means extremely poor facilities at most hospitals in the country, including district level hospitals run by the government. Doctors too are reluctant to serve at these centres due to the lack of facilities and lack of incentives. An overall change in health policy is required to address these factors and bring about the urgent changes we need to enable people to live longer and to live better, happier lives.