Rating problems

With the Pakistan government announcing a number of new international bonds, there is cause for concern after another rating agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s rating from B to B-. In effect, it means that the agency believes that Pakistan’s sovereign debt is in greater risk of default than it was before. The agency, like Fitch before it, has produced a damning assessment of the country’s economic direction. S&P believes that the crisis will persist for at least two years – during which the government would have to undertake significant structural reforms to steady the ship.

With the PTI looking to issue another round of Sukuk bonds, the ratings downgrade does not look good. The agency claims that the country’s economic outlook deteriorated ‘beyond our previous expectations.’ Which looks to be a way of admitting it made mistakes before. Two years ago, global rating agencies began to improve their outlook on Pakistan’s economy. This year, all major agencies have downgraded Pakistan’s rating. One must wonder whether this is purely a case of following the lead, or whether there is something amiss with how the ratings process works. While the numbers have become more severe, the economic fundamentals around the Pakistani economy have retained much the same trajectory – apart from the growth rate.

The fiscal imbalance was the same, the current account deficit was increasing, exports were shrinking and Pakistan was on an IMF bailout deal. Whether the last government was just more liked in the international circuits could be another possibility – but if not, it would appear that the PTI’s attempt to steer the Pakistani economy is finding no believers outside the country. This may not be relevant, but it is worth the time of the country’s leadership to think about the dire warnings from abroad. S&P believes that the prospects of improvement in the fiscal and external accounts have reduced, while the falling growth rate is another cause for serious concern.

The delay in IMF negotiations itself is seen as another cause for concern. The short-term projection remains better than the long-term one, based on the assumption that Pakistan will be able to raise enough finance to meet its external obligations for the next year. The agency has said it will increase the rating if the country performs better on the economic front, but with the warning that it could tank further. The fall in GDP growth predicted for the next three years itself is worrying, especially given the fact that the predictions are that it will get worse in the next two years. While global rating agencies remain unreliable for their own reasons, their projections are important for Pakistan to manage to keep the country fiscally afloat. Poor ratings end up creating a risk for the country’s ability to raise external finance – which is essential to the current government’s strategy to stem the ongoing economic troubles. The government would do well to heed the warnings.