Marseille earn first home win in three months

MARSEILLE: Marseille won for the first time at home since November as they beat Bordeaux 1-0 behind closed doors in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The fixture was played at an empty Stade Velodrome as the hosts were punished by the French football league (LFP) for crowd trouble during the January defeat to Lille.The home side’s Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt in September was also played in an empty Velodrome due to supporter behaviour.

Bordeaux played with 10 men for more than an hour of play as Samuel Kalu was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Lucas Ocampos. The clearest opportunity in the opening half-hour for Marseille came as Hiroki Sakai’s header was tipped over the bar by Benoit Costil. Teenager Kamara’s first league goal of his career came three minutes before the break.