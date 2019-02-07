Saud rescues Karachi Blues after early blows

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Talented left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel fought well with a solid 83 to prevent Karachi Blues from humiliation as they reached 194-7 in their first innings on the opening day of their four-day final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II against Faisalabad at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Saud kept his cool, hammering 13 fours in his gutsy 120-ball knock to take Karachi to a respectable total as only 45.2 overs were bowled because of wet conditions.After being invited to bat first by Faisalabad’s skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, Karachi Blues lost their opener Ali Asad (10) early.
Ali, who was removed by left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood, struck two fours in his 23-ball knock.Saud and young Hasan Mohsin (37) made Faisalabad bowlers toil for wickets by sharing 84 runs for the second wicket to create a hope for staging a good total.
But after Test discard Ehsan Adil broke the partnership by getting rid of Hasan, Karachi Blues experienced a collapse. Ehsan had skipper Asad Shafiq on a first ball duck before Waqas sent Fawad Alam (2) back to the pavilion to leave Karachi Blues reeling at 104-4.
Waqas had Rameez Aziz (14) after the left-hander had hammered two fours in 12 balls. Akbar-ur-Rehman (27) and Saud shared 55 valuable runs for the sixth wicket to improve the team’s total.
The team that wins this match will earn a ticket for next season’s first-class cricket if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) does not amend the current structure.Akbar smashed five fours from 29 deliveries. At stumps Ashiq Ali (0*) and Tabish Khan (0*) were at the crease.Ehsan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-51. Waqas got 3-61 in 14 overs.Ghaffar Kazmi and Qaiser Waheed are supervising the match. Bilal Khilji is the match referee.
