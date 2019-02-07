Japan stops journalist going to Yemen

TOKYO: A veteran freelance journalist said on Wednesday the Japanese government has ordered him to surrender his passport as he prepared to leave for Yemen.

The move came amid debate in Japan about whether journalists should be prevented from going to war zones after the capture and release of a Japanese reporter in Syria last year. Kosuke Tsuneoka, 49, told AFP that immigration officers stopped him at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on February 2, citing an order for him to surrender his passport.

"This cannot be tolerated in a democracy," he told AFP. He planned to cover relief efforts by international organisations and conditions in Yemen, which the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people facing famine and starvation.

"I planned this mission in Yemen, but now it is interrupted. This is not just harm done to me, but rather to the entire Japanese public" for missing the news, he said. Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday the government issued the order to "a male Japanese national" at Haneda airport. When asked whether the action violated Tsuneoka’s right to travel, Kono said the journalist had the right to legal recourse.