close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
afp
February 7, 2019

Japan stops journalist going to Yemen

World

A
afp
February 7, 2019

TOKYO: A veteran freelance journalist said on Wednesday the Japanese government has ordered him to surrender his passport as he prepared to leave for Yemen.

The move came amid debate in Japan about whether journalists should be prevented from going to war zones after the capture and release of a Japanese reporter in Syria last year. Kosuke Tsuneoka, 49, told AFP that immigration officers stopped him at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on February 2, citing an order for him to surrender his passport.

"This cannot be tolerated in a democracy," he told AFP. He planned to cover relief efforts by international organisations and conditions in Yemen, which the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people facing famine and starvation.

"I planned this mission in Yemen, but now it is interrupted. This is not just harm done to me, but rather to the entire Japanese public" for missing the news, he said. Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday the government issued the order to "a male Japanese national" at Haneda airport. When asked whether the action violated Tsuneoka’s right to travel, Kono said the journalist had the right to legal recourse.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World