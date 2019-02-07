SITE seeks PM’s help on gas closure

KARACHI: SITE area industries are facing low pressure and non-availability of gas once again, and industrialists have no option but to close their factories, a statement said on Wednesday.

SITE Association of Industry President Salem Parekh urged the prime minister to resolve this issue, as SSGC has failed to comply with the assurances made in front of the Sindh governor for regular supply of gas.

“Although, new managing director has been appointed, he has also failed in providing a comprehensive plan for the supply of gas to industries,” the president said, while pointing out to the PM that non-compliance of promises by SSGC was normal practice.

He said industrialists failed to understand government policies, as on one hand they made statements about enhancing exports, and on the other hand, due to various steps, smooth running of production and export was hindered.

Parekh urged the PM to immediately take personal interest in resolving issues of industrialists, and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to increase production, exports and job opportunities.