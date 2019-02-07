Pakistan Cables receives CSR Award

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables Ltd was awarded the 11th NFEH CSR Award 2018 at the 11th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards, organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad, a statement said on Wednesday.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the ceremony, it added. Pakistan’s 55 most prestigious companies with significant contribution to social development through different remarkable projects and activities were given awards.

President Azaad Jammu and Kashimir Sardar Masood Khan conferred the award to Fuzail Ahmed, regional sales manager North, Pakistan Cables, the statement said.

The CSR Award is the company’s first local award, recognising its continued efforts in supporting social causes for development of society.

Pakistan Cables CSR areas of interests include environment protection, education, health and women’s upliftment in society.

“We are extremely delighted for being recognized as one of the leading companies of Pakistan with respect to our continued contribution towards corporate social responsibility,” commented Kamal Chinoy, chief executive of Pakistan Cables Limited.