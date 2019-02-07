Broadband penetration vital: minister

ISLAMABAD: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, minister for information technology and telecommunications, on Wednesday said that the penetration of broadband is vital to digitalise Pakistan.

He was addressing a contract signing ceremony of project - Broadband Coverage for North Waziristan Agency, Frontier Region Bannu and Frontier Region Lakki Marwat - between Universal Service Fund (USF) and Jazz.

The government would continue to work towards achieving mission of broadband penetration in every corner of the country to facilitate the masses, he said, while congratulating the teams of USF and Jazz.

This event marks one of the greatest landmarks achieved in the field of IT and telecommunication, the minister said, adding that this project in North Waziristan would help bridge digital divide by providing services to underserved communities and open-up new horizons for them.

“In Pakistan, socio-economic development is directly linked to the provision of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, and it is the endeavour of the government to bring all parts of the country at par with each other,” the IT minister said.

This special project aims to bring positive changes in the lives of people of underserved areas, he added.