NBP launches govt securities plan

KARACHI: NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) on Wednesday announced the launch of NBP Government Securities Plan – I with the objective of providing attractive returns to investors along with capital preservation at the maturity of the plan.

NBP Funds CEO Dr Amjad Waheed said the plan offers an opportunity to investors to earn a higher expected profit relative to other saving options, along with six-monthly profit distribution.

“As investment will be made in government securities, hence no credit risk is involved, and investors can avail life insurance coverage of up to Rs5 million on their investment amount,” the NBP Funds CEO said.