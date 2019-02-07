‘No change in policy on foreign shareholding’

KARACHI: Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on commerce, has cleared the confusion caused by a recent statement by some authorities, and confirmed that there is no change in government policy on 100 percent foreign shareholding allowed in legal entities incorporated in Pakistan.

He met with members of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Wednesday, where he clarified that to encourage multinationals to set up joint ventures with local partners, the government would need to give some incentives.

The adviser also emphasised on the need for large foreign investment in the manufacturing sector to promote value-added exports and import substitution. “Level playing field will be provided to existing investors, as well as new local and foreign investors,” he assured.

The OICCI shared the problems faced by its members with the adviser, including concerns on the effective protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for trademarks, patents’ and copy rights, and to make the Intellectual Property Organisation Policy Board functional, as it has not met since late 2016.

Dawood said the government of Pakistan, led by PM Imran Khan, was focused on improving ease of doing business (EODB), and was committed to go the extra mile to facilitate investment and commerce in the country. In this respect, he referred to the recent economic reforms package announced by the finance minister in January, and the BOI chairman’s recent media briefing highlighting various steps to facilitate SME’s and other businesses in the area of tax compliance, property registration and other aspects of EODB.

“The government will soon announce a new ‘Industrial Policy’ and ‘National Tariff Policy’, in coordination with each specific sector,” he said, and also assured that the government was focused on improving interprovincial coordination.

OICCI members shared growing interest and optimism in the government’s efforts to create a more friendly business enabling environment, and recommended that the government should provide clarity on the special economic zones (SEZs) and revised investment policy to further accelerate the foreign direct investment.

Some of the OICCI members were extremely concerned on the growing abuse of Afghan Transit Trade Facility impacting the manufacturers in Pakistan, which, the adviser assured, was already in the knowledge of the government authorities and some corrective actions would be taken soon.