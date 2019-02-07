Capacity building critical to capitalise on higher NFC funds: study

ISLAMABAD: The government, both at federal and provincial levels, must work on building the capacity for utilising the enhanced funding available under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in a more productive way, researchers at a public policy think-tank said on Wednesday.

“We expect the federal government and federating units will rekindle the consensual spirit of the 18th amendment and 7th NFC Award for resolving issues at the 9th NFC award meeting,” Zia Banday, joint executive director PRIME Institute, said in a statement.

Banday noted that provinces were supposed to constitute Provincial Finance Commission for formulating resource distribution till district level; however, with few exceptions, it seemed the prevalent centralisation mindset at provincial level had constrained fiscal devolution further.

“Impact of this approach is evident from underspending of development funds by the provinces,” he said adding despite availability of additional funds, provincial machinery lacked the capacity of planning and implementing more development schemes.

Since 2010, the statement said, the economy had increased by three-fourth to $313 billion, whereas increase in population was just 17 percent to 207 million in 2017, which effectively means per capita income had increased, though not to the extent in regional comparison.

“PRIME Institute remains of the opinion that the 6th most populous country requires more fiscal devolution than less to spread the fruits of economic growth among broader population,” the statement added.

It said as per a study by Dr Nadia Farooq, an economist, socioeconomic provincial impact of 7th NFC award had remained weak in terms of primary education and healthcare footprint.

Federal government, the statement quoting the study said, was making a case for reduction of the provincial share in the divisible pool on account of higher security and other backward areas development-related expenditures.

“Provinces are expected to contest and resist any such decrease. And task seems difficult for federal government in owing to constitutional protection for resource distribution formula,” the statement said citing the study.

However, it still has the space available for tweaking with revenue streams in the divisible pool, which will reduce its size without disturbing the provincial share, it added.

The research report further states responsibility lies on both federal and provincial governments to make this NFC mechanism of fiscal federalism more meaningful and productive for the citizenry of Pakistan.

“Principle of subsidiarity, whereby central government should only undertake functions that cannot be taken up at more local level, may facilitate in constructing an effective and efficient outcome,” the study advises.

According to the report, bulk of the revenue collection will be more efficient at central level, whereas expenditure management can be more effective at lower tiers. “In the spirit of fiscal devolution, federal government has to decrease its load of functions and expenditures,” the researcher stressed in the study.

On the other side, it said provinces needed to engage local governments for spending allocations and development initiatives and in this manner the polity of Pakistan would become more strengthened with the infusion of the inclusion spirit at grassroots levels.