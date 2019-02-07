close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Rupee strengthens

Business

The rupee ended higher on Wednesday due to sluggish dollar demand from importers, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.22 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.28. In the open market, the rupee continued to post gains and closed at 138.20 against the greenback, compared with Monday’s closing of 138.40. “There was a slow demand from importers,” a dealer said. “The rupee was trading in the ranges of 138.20/138.30 during the day.”

