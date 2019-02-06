Police arrest PTM activists

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested 40 to 50 Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement’s (PTM) activists who were protesting in front of National Press Club here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Usman, when contacted, was unaware of the number of arrested activists; however, he promised to provide actual number of people arrested in front of the National Press Club.

SHO Kohsar Inspector Razaq said that 20 to 25 people have been arrested but he did not confirm if any case was registered against them.

Police and district administration are trying to avoid media questions regarding number of people arrested and other details about them.