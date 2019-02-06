AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecedented enthusiasm

MIRPUR (AJK): Amidst full-throat slogans of ‘’Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” people across AJK Tuesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecedented zeal and fervour to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren fighting against the tyranny of occupation forces in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Day was primarily marked with capacious programs including day-long rallies and demonstrations through making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

By observing the day, people renewed resolve to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support, shoulder to shoulder Pakistan to freedom loving brethren in the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self- determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation.

As a public holiday, people representing various walks of life including political, social and human rights organization took out rallies in all big and small cities across AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and at all district and tehsil headquarters of AJK.

The Day was observed with renewed pledges and commitments to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to Jammu Kashmir people in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of the right to self-determination and the cause of Kashmir.

Observance of this day was also aimed to highlight the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu & Kashmir at International level and apprise the people of Jammu & Kashmir that they are not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil as people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu& Kashmir are whole heartedly with them.

One-minute silence: As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, one-minute silence was observed at 9.58 a.m. to pay respects and homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, as all rail and road traffic came to a standstill. Human Chain: Human chain was formed on all seven bridges, including at Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher and Holar besides at Bararkot the entry and exit points which connect AJKwith Pakistan. Thousands of people belonging to AJK and Pakistan areas and gathered at these bridges and formed a human Chain to reiterate complete solidarity between them.

The human hands chain formed both by Pakistani and Kashmiri people was aimed at to reiterate the unity and fraternity of this fact that both the people have bonds of love and affection towards each other.

Flowing of rivers towards Pakistan and ways linked with land transpire the natural accession with the country, a centre of Kashmiri people hopes and expectations.

In Mirpur district, a large number of people from adjoining Punjab province led by the Member National Assembly Ch Khadim Hussain belonging to the PML (N) reached at Mangla bridge, the gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir State, and made human chain to express solidarity with the people of AJK who had also gathered at the bridge to make human chain joining hands with the people of Pakistan to mark the day.

Thousands of people belonging to all walks of life from Mirpur division earlier drove to Mangla bridge through a big procession, led by PML (N) AJK leaders Iftikhar Khadim, Nazir Inqlabi and others, Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Mirpur Range Sardar Gulfraz Khan, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and DC Sardar Adnan Khursheed, SSP Mirpur Riaz Bukhari, Sr Vice Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Ayub Muslim of Jamaat-e-Islami, Director General Mirpur Development Authority Ch. Ejaz Raza, AJK Muslim Conference leader Raja Zaffar Maharoof, Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran including Ittehad Group Chief Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed and Ch. Muhammad Naeem, President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce &Industry , Sohail Shujah Mujahid and other heads of various private and public organizations and the civil society.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life including the elders of various segments of the civil society from adjoining Jhelum district reached Mangla bridge, gateway to this part of the Himalayan Jammu Kashmir State, to join the human chain with locals to mark the solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan with the people of Jammu Kasyhmir.

While airing their views to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day key participants called upon the world community to ensure early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and Kashmiri people’s wishes.

Speakers said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom is in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan – since Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein – Kashmir, they declared. They said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beats in unison.

Pakistan, he declared, would continue full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu &Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom till it reach to its logical end.