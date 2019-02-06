PSCA to establish three more centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) will establish its three more state-of-the-art command and control centres in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan with the public-private partnership.

This was stated by PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan while chairing a pre-bidding conference at PSCA Headquarters, Qurban Lines here.

The conference was attended by 10 international and 13 national companies. This public-private partnership will set forth establishment of three similar safe city projects to ensure safety to the public at large.