Urs of Pir Syed Mehboobul Hassan Gilani

LAHORE: On the occasion of the 11th Urs of Pir Syed Mehboobul Hassan Gilani, a Mehfil-e-Milad will be held on Wednesday (today) after Isha prayers at Dongi Groud, Kashmir Block, near Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town. Sahibzada Syed Hussnain Mehboob Gilani will preside over the Mehfil-e-Milad. Among others, it will be participated by Faqeer Habibul Hassan Gilani, Sahibzada Umer Mehboob Gilani, Syed Naseer, Bilal Chishti (Ajmair Sharif), Dewan Masood Chishti (Pakpattan), Mian Abubakar (Sharqpur) and Khawaja Moeen-ud-Din Mehboob (Kot Mithan).