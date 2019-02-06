close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 6, 2019

Bar to boycott courts to protest Luni killing

National

BR
Bureau report
February 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: The members of a party staged a protest here Tuesday against what it termed was the killing of Arman Luni in Balochistan.

The protesters gathered at the Soekarno Chowk and marched to the Chowk Yadgar where they held the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said they would continue to raise their voice for the protection and dignity of Pashtuns.

The speakers included Advocate Rahim Shah, Abdul Hai and others. They said that the party believed in a non-violent struggle and would secure Pashtuns rights through peaceful means. The speakers said that Arman Luni was demanding Pashtuns’ right through peaceful protests but the police tortured him to death. They asked the state to avoid using force against peaceful citizens.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan