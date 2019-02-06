Bar to boycott courts to protest Luni killing

PESHAWAR: The members of a party staged a protest here Tuesday against what it termed was the killing of Arman Luni in Balochistan.

The protesters gathered at the Soekarno Chowk and marched to the Chowk Yadgar where they held the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said they would continue to raise their voice for the protection and dignity of Pashtuns.

The speakers included Advocate Rahim Shah, Abdul Hai and others. They said that the party believed in a non-violent struggle and would secure Pashtuns rights through peaceful means. The speakers said that Arman Luni was demanding Pashtuns’ right through peaceful protests but the police tortured him to death. They asked the state to avoid using force against peaceful citizens.