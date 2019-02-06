Walk held to raise awareness about cancer

PESHAWAR: The erstwhile Fata Directorate of Health Services (DHS) arranged a walk to raise awareness among people about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Besides former DHS director Dr Kalimullah Khattak, deputy director administration Dr Ashiq Muhammad, dozens of health managers and other staff members attended the walk.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with words about cancer, the participants urged the people to take precautionary measures against the fatal disease and follow the guidelines for its prevention, detection and treatment.

The Green Star Social Marketing supported the awareness walk on cancer. Green Star Social Marketing programme coordinator Dr Sanam Gul and all the staff members participated in the walk.

The World Cancer Day is an international day marked on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

The day was declared by the Union for International Cancer Control to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.