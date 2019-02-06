42 killed in Taliban step up offensive in Afghanistan

KUNDUZ: At least 42 fighters including 20 security personnel were confirmed dead in northern Kunduz and neighbouring Baghlan provinces on Tuesday as the Taliban militants stepped up offensives in the northern region, officials have confirmed.

The armed outfit in efforts to tight the noose around Kunduz city, the capital of northern Kunduz province, launched offensives on several security checkpoints in Khawjapak and Talawka areas outside provincial capital Kunduz early on Tuesday, triggering heavy fighting which lasted for hours and resulting in the death of 10 security personnel and the injury of a few others, a local official has confirmed. The official, who declined to be identified, also noted that the militants after suffering casualties fled the area.

Meantime, a spokesman for the national army in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai has confirmed the clash but insisted that the security forces retaliated by killing 22 militants on the spot and injuring 18 others, forcing the insurgents to run away.

The official, however, didn’t reveal the security forces casualties, only saying “unfortunately some troopers were martyred and injured” in the fighting to defend the country. The Afghan Defence Ministry has also confirmed the Taliban onslaught but said in a statement that the militants’ offensive in Kunduz has been foiled.

Similarly, the Taliban outfit stormed a base of Local Police in Jar-e-Khushk area of Baghlan-e-Markazi district in northern Baghlan province early on Tuesday, killing 10 security personnel and injuring five others, head of provincial council Mohammad Safdar Mohsini said.