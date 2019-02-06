close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
February 6, 2019

Sarfaraz to captain Pakistan in World Cup

Top Story

February 6, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed Sarfaraz Ahmed will remain the Pakistan captain till the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which will be staged in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, says a PCB press release.

“I am happy to confirm that Sarfaraz will remain Pakistan captain till the World Cup. I was always clear in my mind that Sarfaraz would be the captain. I was keen to speak with him on the team’s recent performances as part of the normal review and appraisal process, and, more importantly, about his own future plans as we all know he has undergone some tough times as a professional cricketer in the past few weeks.

“Sarfaraz has reiterated his commitment to the Pakistan cricket team as well as his availability and enthusiasm to captain the team at the World Cup,” Mani said.

“Sarfaraz has been an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team’s World Cup preparations and has proved to be a good strategist, leader and performer.

