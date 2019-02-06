close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
February 6, 2019

Indian atrocities can't suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle: DG ISPR

February 6, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday that decades of atrocities by Indian forces have failed to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, Geo News reported.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the DG ISPR said that the Kashmir dispute remains a long pending unresolved issue on the UN agenda since 1948.

"Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle. Determined Kashmiris shall succeed IA. #KashmirSolidarityDay," he wrote on Twitter.

