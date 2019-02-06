Massive show of support for Kashmiris at No10 protest

LONDON: British Kashmiris and Pakistanis have called on the British government to end its silence over the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and take up the issue of killings, rape and torture of Kashmiris by Narendra Modi’s government.

During a huge show of solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, hundreds of Kashmiris gathered outside 10 Downing Street for Kashmir Solidarity Day protest. Arguably, this was the largest demonstration in support of Kashmiris in any western capital by Kashmiri and Pakistani groups in recent memory. For the weekdays, this could be counted as the largest demonstration on a working day ever on Kashmir.

The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) had issued a call to Kashmiri and Pakistani groups to take part in the protest. The WCOP’s President Naheed Randhawa had said in a statement that the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

“It is responsibility of all of all of us to take a stand for the people of Kashmir. It is our firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle,” he had said.

Britain is home to around 1.5 million Pakistanis and Kashmiris and of these around a million trace their roots back to Azad (free) Kashmir and most of them have blood relations with Kashmiris across the border in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The protestors started gathering at around noon outside Prime Minister Theresa May’s residence. After around an hour, at least around 1,000 demonstrators had reached from mainly Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Bradford, Luton, London, Stoke-on-Trent and many other cities. The call for demonstration was issued by all parties including PPP, PTI, PML-N and community organisations.

In Pakistan, a public holiday was announced and solidarity day was commemorated throughout the world to show support for the Kashmiri people who, every day, fight the aggression and violence perpetrated by the occupying Indian army and security forces.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is leading a delegation of all parties’ parliamentary delegation. Leaders from Azad Kashmir are also in London to lobby the British parliamentarians. A one minute silence was observed at 10:am in Pakistan to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Protestors outside 10 Downing Street chanted slogans against Indian government and called on international community to take notice of the Indian barbarity. They said that Britain had a moral obligation to intervene and help resolve the issue of Kashmir. The protestors said that Britain and other western governments have cut business deals with Narendra Modi and ignored the grievances of Kashmiris.

The protestors said that the mammoth show of support for Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir showed that the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir is getting strength with every passing day