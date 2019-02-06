Shiffrin grabs skiing gold in Sweden

ARE, Sweden: Mikaela Shiffrin took her first step to world domination by storming to super-G gold on Wednesday, but there were tears for outgoing teammate Lindsey Vonn who crashed out.

Shiffrin herself overcame a near-crash halfway down the hard-packed course in temperatures of -18 Celsius to clock a winning time of 1min 04.89sec, nudging out reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy by two-hundredths of a second.

Switzerland’s Corinne Suter claimed bronze, at 0.05sec, herself just two-hundredths ahead of Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg in fourth.

Czech Ester Ledecka, who surprised the field to win super-G gold in Pyeongchang before going on to claim the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding, paid the price for two mistakes up high, only finishing in 1:07.69, well off the pace.

At least she finished. Vonn, in her final season, had no such luck. The 34-year-old, who has announced she will retire after the championships in Are, Sweden, went down hard, but was able to ski down after receiving medical attention.

Vonn misread a bump high up the course that pitched her forwards into a pole and then slid into the safety netting.

Medical staff was quickly on the scene to help her get gingerly back to her feet, to applause from the crowd around the finish line.

No sooner had the commentator announced that Vonn had form on the hill, having won two world silver medals in Are in 2007, than her skis kicked back off the rise to groans from the crowd.

It was a case of deja vu for Vonn, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opening super-G of the 2013 world championships in Schladming.

Vonn will bow out after Are following 19 illustrious seasons that have seen her scoop a record 20 crystal globes, including four overall titles.