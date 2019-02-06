Multi-sports coaching course ends

RAWALPINDI: A multi-sports technical coaching course for women, which was organised under the auspices of Youth Education and Sports Welfare Society, concluded on Tuesday here at the Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex, says a press release.

Around 40 women players, coaches and physical education teachers from across the country participated in the three-day course.

District Sports Department Rawalpindi and ‘Right To Play’ fully supported the organisers to arrange the course.

Sana Mehmood, Program Officer of ‘Right To Play’, delivered special valuable lectures relating to child protection and good qualities of a coach.

Others coaches who delivered lectures include Rana Nasrullah, Muhammad Ijaz, Syed Nadeem Sajid, Shafqat Niazi and Mutahir Sohail. At the end of course, certificates were awarded to the successful participants.